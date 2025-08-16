Security operatives in Kano, in a joint operation involving the Police, Army, and the State Security Service, have arrested no fewer than 288 suspected thugs across the state....

The arrests took place amid the ongoing bye-elections, as authorities moved swiftly to prevent violence and safeguard polling units.

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, confirmed the development while briefing journalists in Shanono Local Government.

He explained that the suspects were found in possession of dangerous weapons, thereby violating electoral laws. According to him, they will be prosecuted in court after investigations are concluded.

The bye-elections are being conducted in two constituencies — Bagwai/Shanono and Ghari/Tsanyawa.