The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a suspected fraudster allegedly behind a fake admission syndicate targeting the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, Kano.

The suspect, identified as Samson Olamilekan Owolade, a native of Ipogun in Akure, was apprehended following credible intelligence linking him to a scam involving fraudulent admission offers, misleading social media posts, and online platforms designed to defraud aspiring cadets.

Police investigations revealed that Owolade created and managed a WhatsApp group titled “NPA RC12 Guide and Updates” with over 370 members, at least 100 of whom are believed to have fallen victim to the scheme.

He was also found to be behind a Facebook page, “POLAC UPDATES GROUP,” used to spread false information and defamatory content against the Police Academy.

Acting on the intelligence report, operatives of the Cybercrime Unit tracked and arrested the suspect within an hour. A preliminary investigation led to the recovery of several mobile phones, laptops, internet routers, and SIM cards allegedly used in the fraud.

Police sources confirmed that Owolade has made a confessional statement and will be transferred to the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, for further investigation and prosecution.

Confirming the arrest in a statement on Saturday, Police Public Relations Officer DSP Olushola Ayanlade said efforts were ongoing to track down other members of the syndicate.

He also warned parents and prospective candidates to disregard unofficial sources or individuals promising admission into the Academy, stressing that admission is strictly merit-based and processed only through official channels.

The police reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the integrity of the Academy and the aspirations of young Nigerians seeking careers in law enforcement.