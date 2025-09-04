The Kebbi State Police Command has announced the arrest of a suspected member of the notorious Lakurawa bandits, with the recovery of ten rustled cows in Bachaka, Arewa Local Government Area of the state....

The Kebbi State Police Command has announced the arrest of a suspected member of the notorious Lakurawa bandits, with the recovery of ten rustled cows in Bachaka, Arewa Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Command, the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Salihu Umar of Dogon Dutse, Niger Republic, was apprehended at Bachaka cattle market on August 31, 2025, following credible intelligence.

The recovered cattle belong to Usman Aliyu of Zogirma town, Bunza LGA, whose herd of 68 cows was rustled on August 20, 2025, by suspected bandits who crossed into Niger Republic after the attack.

Commissioner of Police, CP Bello M. Sani, commended the Divisional Police Officer of Bachaka and his men for their bravery and intelligence-led policing that led to the breakthrough.

He further directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Birnin Kebbi, for discreet investigation, with a mandate to track down the fleeing gang members and recover more stolen cattle.

The CP reiterated the Command’s determination to sustain the onslaught against violent crimes in Kebbi State, assuring residents of continued efforts to ensure peace and stability.

He also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and support security agencies with accurate and timely information for prompt response.