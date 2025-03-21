The Imo State Police Command has arrested Barrister Donald Mbamah, aged 64, in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old student, Paul Victor, in Owerri.

The tragic incident occurred on 17 March 2025 at approximately 12:34 p.m. at Mbamah’s residence in Area N, World Bank, New Owerri. Paul Victor, a student of Urban Development Secondary School, was reportedly shot in the buttocks under circumstances that remain under investigation.

Police operatives from the New Owerri Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), swiftly responded to a distress call from a concerned neighbour who had heard the gunshot.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers arrested the suspect and immediately rushed the victim to General Hospital, Umuguma, for emergency treatment.

Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, Paul Victor succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on 20 March 2025.

Following his arrest, Barrister Mbamah was transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for further interrogation.

Investigators are currently working to recover the firearm allegedly used in the shooting, while crime scene photographs have been taken as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Imo State Police Command has extended its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

In a statement, the police assured the public that justice would be pursued to the fullest extent of the law.

The suspect will be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded and sufficient evidence has been gathered.

The police also urged members of the public to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

They emphasised that legal procedures would be diligently followed to ensure justice is served.

The case has drawn significant attention, with many calling for a thorough and transparent investigation to uncover the truth behind the tragic incident.

As the investigation continues, the Imo State Police Command remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all parties involved are held accountable in accordance with the law.