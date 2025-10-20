Police Operatives serving in the Enugu State Command, attached to the Safer Highway Patrol, on 11th October 2025, intercepted and arrested one male suspect, Chinecherem Ugwuagu, aged 25, who was dressed in a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform, along the Enugu/Onitsha Expressway....

A gun-like object made from a body lotion container wrapped with cloth, a robbed Carter motorcycle, clothes, bank ATM card, and other exhibits were recovered from him.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, on the same date at about 8:00 a.m., broke into the house of a victim at 9th Mile, Udi Local Government Area, and used the gun-like object to threaten and rob the victim of the recovered items.

He thereafter dressed in the NYSC uniform to disguise himself and evade security checks along the road but was intercepted and arrested by eagle-eyed operatives while escaping on the motorcycle.

The suspect will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, commended the operatives for their swift and diligent action, which led to the arrest and recovery of the exhibits.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to combating crime and urged citizens to remain law-abiding and continue supporting the Police with credible information to enhance public safety and security in the State.