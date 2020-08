The Edo State Police Command has paraded six suspects who allegedly raped and killed Uwaila Omozuwa, a first year Microbiology student of the University of Benin in a church in Ihovbe quarters, Benin City, Edo state.

Parading the suspects at the police headquarters, the State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo said the police has been on the trail of the suspects since the incident occurred.

He added that the suspects will be charged to court after investigations have been concluded.