The Oyo State Police Command has arrested seven suspects linked to various criminal activities in the state, reflecting its sustained, intelligence-driven, and proactive policing strategy aimed at ridding the state of crime, enhancing public safety, and maintaining law and order.

In a Wednesday statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the arrests were made through the command’s swift action, targeted intelligence gathering, and coordinated operational deployments.

According to the statement, the Command during the operation neutralised the growing threats to lives and property, dismantled criminal networks, and restored public confidence in the security architecture of the State.

The statement reads, “In continuation of its proactive measures against violent crime, the Command recorded a breakthrough at Budo Panu area of Tede following a reported murder. Acting promptly on credible intelligence, operatives arrested Yaru Saka (male, adult) in connection with the death of Amodu Saliu (male), recovering a locally fabricated single-barrel gun at the scene.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and is cooperating fully with investigators, providing vital information that is aiding a thorough investigation. At the request of the deceased’s family, the corpse was released for burial in accordance with Islamic rites. This success demonstrates the Command’s capacity to swiftly identify, apprehend, and process violent offenders, preventing further escalation of crime in the community.”

In a similar operation in the Jobele area of the state, building on its intelligence-led approach, the Command effectively neutralised a cult-related disturbance in the Jobele area.

The statement reads, “Operatives responded promptly to information regarding a violent fracas, rescuing Abraham Atunde (male), aged 35, who had sustained stab injuries. A blood-stained knife, recovered at the scene, was linked to the attack and injuries sustained.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of Sammod Bologun (male), aged 29, and Katie Suleiman (male), aged 24. The suspects confessed to their involvement in the cult-related violence and are providing actionable intelligence that is assisting ongoing operations to apprehend other fleeing members of the group.

“This operation underscores the Command’s commitment to preventing group violence, protecting residents, and dismantling networks that threaten communal peace.”

In a related demonstration of proactive policing, the Command swiftly responded to a grievous harm incident at Elekara area, Ilora.

The statement added, “Adeniran Ramon (male), aged 50, reported that while on duty as a night guard in the early hours of 1st February 2026, he was attacked by an assailant armed with a cutlass, resulting in the severance of his left hand from the wrist.

“Operatives promptly arrested Isiaka Muhammed (male), aged 23, in possession of a blood-stained cutlass. The suspect confessed to the crime, confirming the violent nature of the altercation.

“This case illustrates the Command’s focus on protecting frontline workers and residents, reinforcing law and order in vulnerable communities.”

In a similar operation in Ibadan, “the Command achieved a significant success against organised property crime at the Salami/Ibachi axis of Ibadan. Acting on timely intelligence and community reports, operatives intercepted three suspects inside a Toyota Liteace bus with Oyo State commercial colour, registration MNY 759 YN, which was loaded with suspected stolen electronic and household items.”

It added, “The suspects were identified as Rukayat Favour Umar (female), aged 17; Mubarak Umar (male), aged 26, both of Eleyele area, Ibadan; and Jimoh Ibrahim (male), aged 49, of Oke-Ado area, Ibadan. Investigation revealed that the suspects have been engaged in burglary activities within the area for some time and had remained on the Command’s intelligence radar prior to their arrest. They confessed to the crime and to previous burglary incidents within the metropolis.

“Further investigation, including CCTV reviews of earlier incidents, confirmed their involvement in previous burglaries. The suspects and recovered exhibits have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Iyaganku, for detailed investigation. This operation demonstrates the Command’s long-term intelligence monitoring, rapid intervention, and decisive action against serial criminals, ensuring the protection of property and deterring organised crime in the State.”

The Command Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, reassures the residents of the State of its unwavering commitment to sustaining the fight against crime in all its forms.

Haruna urges members of the public to cooperate fully with the Police by providing timely and credible information, as such collaboration significantly enhances the Command’s ability to detect, prevent, and respond to criminal activities effectively.