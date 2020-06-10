Kano State Police Command has arrested one Muhammad Zulfa, a suspected serial rapist who terrorizes young children at Kwanar Dangora town of the state.

Confirming the arrest to TVC News, Kano Police Spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna said the suspect is known for his criminal act in the area.

According to the Police, the culprit was arrested in the course of committing the crime in a room belonging to some children in a woman’s house.

Abdullahi Haruna added that the suspected rapist who confirmed to the Police he has raped more than 40 young children and the old in Kano has since been transfered to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further action.