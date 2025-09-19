The Imo State Police Command says it has made significant strides in its ongoing war against crime, with over 700 suspects arrested in just two months....

The arrests span serious offenses, including terrorism, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

At a press briefing in Owerri, the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, highlighted the command’s achievements, reiterating the force’s determination to ensure the safety of lives and property in Imo State.

Recovered during the operations were a cache of arms, including AK-47 rifles, pump-action and locally made guns, 72 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 673 live cartridges, and several improvised explosive devices.

Also seized were 14 laptops, numerous mobile phones, charms allegedly used for fortification, hard drugs, counterfeit 1000 naira notes, and Biafran currencies.

The Commissioner assured that the police remain resolute in their mandate to secure Imo, noting that the latest arrests reflect a broader strategy to root out criminal elements across the region.