The Nigeria Police Force says it has recorded major breakthroughs in the fight against organised crime, arresting 5,936 suspects for various offences and recovering large quantities of firearms and ammunition across the country.

At a press briefing at the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) base in Guzape, Abuja, the Force disclosed that coordinated operations had led to the arrest of 715 armed robbery suspects, 306 kidnappers, 533 murder and homicide suspects, 149 persons for unlawful possession of firearms, 371 for sexual-related offences, 590 suspected cultists, and 3,272 others for different crimes.

A key breakthrough was the arrest of one Jane Anodua in Rivers State, following a report by the Plateau State Ministry of Women Affairs on the abduction and trafficking of children.

Police said Anodua confessed to her role in trafficking children from Plateau to other states, leading to the rescue of four children, including two 10-year-old girls, who have since been reunited with their parents.

In another operation, police arrested Tanfa Binbol on 13 July in Taraba State.

He was identified as a major gunrunner operating between Taraba and Plateau States.

A search of his residence led to the recovery of three AK-47 rifles, five pistols and a pump-action rifle.

Similarly, on 27 July, operatives apprehended Jerauji Ibrahim in Adamawa State, recovering two AK-47 rifles, two magazines and 19 rounds of live ammunition after his confession.

The IRT also recovered additional arms from criminal hideouts, including four AK-47 rifles, one G-3 rifle, one submachine gun, one locally fabricated pistol, and two revolvers.

Inspector-General of Police Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, stressing that the successes were proof of ongoing efforts to dismantle gunrunning syndicates, disrupt banditry, and protect communities nationwide.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to ensuring that Nigerians can go about their daily activities in peace and without fear of the unknown,” he said.