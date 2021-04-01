Anambra Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one suspect in connection with Killing of three police officers attached to the former CBN Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

Soludo is one of the Governorship aspirants under the umbrella of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), for the November 6, 2021 Governorship election in Anambra state.

The attack happened on Wednesday, during a political rally at his country home, Isuofia, where unknown gunmen killed three police officers and kidnapped the state’s Commissioner for Utility, Mr Emeka Ezenwanne.

The news of the arrest was contained in a statement made available to Journalists in Awka by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenganya Tochukwu.

According to the police spokesperson, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Monday Bala Kuryas, led a crack team of Police Operatives for on-the-spot assessment to the venue on Wednesday evening.

He said the assailants were resisted by security Operatives present at the event and in the ensuing gun duel, three (3) Police Operatives sustained severe gunshots injuries and were later confirmed dead in the hospital, while their corpses have been deposited in the mortuary.

Following the incidence, the attackers abducted one Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne, the State Commissioner for Water Resources and Public Utilities.

Tochukwu said the CP also visited the Former CBN Governor, Prof. Soludo in his hometown in Isuofia, reinforce the security in his house and the Community entirely.