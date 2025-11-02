The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected serial rapist and armed robber, Adedayo Ben Adegbola, a commercial taxi driver whose image had recently gone viral on social media over multiple reports of rape and assault on female passengers in Lagos. According to a statement signed by the P...

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected serial rapist and armed robber, Adedayo Ben Adegbola, a commercial taxi driver whose image had recently gone viral on social media over multiple reports of rape and assault on female passengers in Lagos.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the suspect was apprehended on October 31, 2025, at about 9:40 a.m. following an intensive and discreet investigation conducted by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba.

Adegbola was identified by several victims as the driver who allegedly subjected them to rape, indecent assault, physical harm, and robbery after posing as a commercial taxi operator. His arrest follows a wave of public outrage and viral social media posts from survivors recounting their harrowing experiences.

The police revealed that the suspect’s operational vehicle, a red Toyota Corolla with registration number JJJ 226 HT, which he reportedly used in committing the crimes, has been recovered and secured as evidence.

“Subsequent to the strict directives of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Olohunnare Jimoh, the crack detectives of SCID commenced a detailed investigation into complaints from victims of the suspect’s heinous acts. The painstaking efforts of the Police Joint Investigation Teams resulted in the arrest of this vicious and very notorious suspect,” the statement read.

The suspect, currently in police custody, is said to be cooperating with investigators as efforts are ongoing to apprehend possible accomplices linked to the series of offences. The police confirmed that the recovered vehicle would form part of the exhibits in the prosecution process.

The Command has also called on other victims of Adegbola’s assaults to come forward and assist with information that could aid the ongoing investigation, assuring them that their identities would be strictly protected.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, CP Jimoh, reiterated the Command’s commitment to ensuring justice for survivors and safeguarding residents across the state. “The Lagos State Command remains resolute in its duty to protect all residents and ensure that justice is served. We urge the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest police formation,” he said.

The police further pledged to provide periodic updates as the investigation progresses and assured Lagosians of their unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order.