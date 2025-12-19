Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a nursing mother suspected of selling her two-month-old baby for ₦1,500,000. In a statement released Friday by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, it was revealed that the suspect, Rita Ughale, had earlier filed a false report o...

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a nursing mother suspected of selling her two-month-old baby for ₦1,500,000.

In a statement released Friday by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, it was revealed that the suspect, Rita Ughale, had earlier filed a false report of ‘baby snatching’ at the Ekpan Police Division to cover up the crime.

The statement reads, “On 15th December 2025 at about 1840hrs, one Rita Ughale, female, of Kokori, Ethiope East Local Government Area, reported at the Ekpan Police Division that her two-month-old baby was snatched from her during a robbery incident while transiting in a tricycle.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ekpan Division, CSP Labe Joseph, immediately mobilised operatives of the Division and coordinated a swift search and rescue operation.

“During the course of the investigation, inconsistencies and suspicious conduct observed in the complainant’s narrative prompted further interrogation.”

The statement added, “The complainant subsequently confessed that the report was staged, and revealed that she had sold her child, aged two (2) months old, to one Osas Omijie, male, aged 39 years, and Judith Omijie, female, aged 30 years, for the sum of One Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (₦1,500,000).”

Edafe disclosed that the suspects were arrested, and the infant has been successfully rescued and is in a safe condition.

The statement concluded that all suspects are currently in custody while the investigation continues, with efforts intensified to arrest other accomplices for prosecution.