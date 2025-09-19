The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 55-year-old National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) leader on Lagos Island, Shamsideen Oladiti, popularly known as Shameleon, in connection with two violent incidents on Lagos Island involving murder and assault. According to a statement issued ...

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 55-year-old National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) leader on Lagos Island, Shamsideen Oladiti, popularly known as Shameleon, in connection with two violent incidents on Lagos Island involving murder and assault.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Bababseyi B. Oluseyi, Oladiti is currently in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti-Yaba, where investigations are ongoing.

The first incident occurred on September 17, 2025, around 3:00 p.m., when the suspect allegedly attacked a dispatch rider using a helmet and his fists.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he remains on oxygen and under medical care.

The following day, September 18, another complaint was filed against Oladiti concerning an earlier altercation on August 28, 2025. In that incident, the suspect allegedly struck a man multiple times in the head and face with a metallic ring, causing severe injuries. Despite receiving medical attention, the victim died on September 17, and his body has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

News of the victim’s death triggered a violent protest at the suspect’s office in the Sandgrouse Market area of Lagos Island.

Irate sympathizers of the deceased reportedly set fire to two motorcycles belonging to the suspect, causing panic in the area.

Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, personally led a police response team including mobile and tactical units to quickly quell the unrest and restore order.

He assured residents that the suspect is in custody and will face prosecution upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“The Lagos State Police Command wishes to assure members of the public that justice will be diligently pursued,” CP Jimoh said, while appealing for calm.

He urged the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to cooperate fully with police investigations.