The Police in Ondo State have arrested a 29-year-old man, Bello Azeez, for allegedly faking his own abduction in an attempt to extort ₦500,000 from his parents and friends. Mr. Azeez, a native of Ipele in Owo Local Government Area, initially requested financial assistance from his father to settle...

The Police in Ondo State have arrested a 29-year-old man, Bello Azeez, for allegedly faking his own abduction in an attempt to extort ₦500,000 from his parents and friends.

Mr. Azeez, a native of Ipele in Owo Local Government Area, initially requested financial assistance from his father to settle a debt. Following the denial of his request, he devised a plan to stage his own kidnapping.

On August 11, Azeez pretended to travel to Ibadan and began making distress calls to his family and friends, claiming he had been abducted.

Concerned relatives launched a GoFundMe campaign and, along with other contributions, successfully raised ₦500,000 for his supposed ransom.

However, Azeez’s directive for the money to be paid directly into his personal bank account raised suspicions among his family members.

This prompted them to alert the police, who traced his phone and discovered he had remained in Owo throughout his supposed captivity. He was subsequently arrested and confessed to the crime.

Police spokesperson DSP Ayanlade Olayinka Olushola stated that the suspect will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal, reiterated the Command’s commitment to combating all forms of criminality and urged parents to advise their children against greed and deceit.