The Tactical teams of the Imo state Police Command has arrested a notorious native doctor who prepares charms for members of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra and eight others.

In a Statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Command Elkana Bala said they were arrested through diligent and painstaking investigations by Special team who stormed Ukwuorji in Mbaitoli Local Government area, along Onitsha road , and arrested one Ezeugo Ordu, a native of Ubachima, Omuma in Oru East LGA.

The suspect confessed to be a member of IPOB/ESN, and made useful statements to the Police as regards to the recent attacks on Police stations as well as the residence of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

He further led operatives of the Command to the IPOB/ESN camp in a Bush close to Njaba River and nine persons were arrested at the criminal hideout while planning another attack, assorted charms were also recovered from them.

However, two (2) out of the nine arrested in the hideout, CHINEDU NWAKAIRE aka ONE DOOR and UZOAMAKA UGOANYANWU (their native Doctor) were identified to be part of the hoodlums that attacked the private residence of Gov. Hope Uzodinma and also some Police stations as well.

They have confessed to the crime, and also stated their roles during the operations.

Furthermore, the Commissioner Police in the State Abutu Yaro used the opportunity to reiterate the call on members of the IPOB/ESN, or any other criminal syndicate operating in the state especially those who stole Police arms and ammunitions to voluntarily surrender themselves to enable them get “soft landing”, or they will be arrested to face the full wrath of the law noting that the Command will do everything possible to rid Imo state of crime and criminality.