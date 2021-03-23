The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that a private car driver, Mrs. Taiwo Alaka, has been arrested for knocking down an unidentified female pedestrian, killing her in the process, and dumping her body on the highway to cover up for her deed.

The accident, according to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, while giving a scorecard of the Command’s achievements, occurred at the Ikeja area of the state, but the driver, in a bid to conceal the act, conspired with a co-traveler, and drove as far as Mowe, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, where they dumped the corpse, in a move the Police authority described as ‘wickedness’.

Alaka however narrated her story in an interview with newsmen at the parade “After hitting her with the car, I took her to the hospital, but she was confirmed dead on arrival by the doctor on duty after examination. Though the hospital management advised that we should report the case to the Police which I obliged to, but the woman with me said we should rather dump the corpse at a location where the Police will be able to see and pick it up.”

She continued, saying that after they left the hospital, and discovered that the lady was still unconscious, they drove towards Mowe, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway where they dumped the lady’s corpse.

But luck ran out on them when someone alerted the Police, and the Command mobilised some of its men to investigate and trail the suspects. Mrs Alaka was

apprehended a day after the incident.

The other suspect, however, is still at large as at the time of filing this report.

The Commissioner revealed however, that the Lagos State Police Command has intensified efforts to arrest the accomplice.

He added that the corpse of the victim has been deposited at an undisclosed mortuary in the state for autopsy while investigation into the case continues, promising that whoever was involved in the crime will be arrested and charged to court along with the suspect.