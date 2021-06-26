The Police in Katsina have paraded a notorious arms supplier to bandits Ibrahim Abdullahi, 40, who specialized in supplying guns to bandit’s camps in different parts of the country, alongside 4 of his gang members.

The sum of N3, 445, 000:00 and 1 AK-47 rifle was also recovered from the suspects.

Briefing newsmen on the recent achievements of the State Command in the fight against banditry and other crimes in Katsina at the Police Command Headquarters, Katsina, Police image maker, SP Gambo Isah, said during interrogation, the ring leader, Ibrahim Abdullahi, confessed to be a gunrunner and that they have taken six AK- 47 rifles to one notorious bandits’ leader named: Tukur Rabiu, alias “NASHARME” at Rijana Forest, along Kaduna – Abuja road and collected the said amount in return.

He added that “a team of Police Mobile Personnel, on patrol along Tsaskiya – Ummadau Road, Safana LGA of Katsina State accosted Ibrahim Abdullahi, 40 years, Tukur Musa, 35years, Abubakar Ibrahim, 21years and Rabi’u Hamisu, 19years, on motorbikes, suspected to be owned by bandits.

The team leader according to him confessed in the course of investigation that he was being paid the sum of N100,00 per rifle.

The spokesman also disclosed other arrests made during a bandit operation where the bandits in their numbers, riding on motorbikes, shooting sporadically with AK- 47 rifles, attacked Tinya village, Batsari LGA of Katsina state and rustled some domestic animals.

He said: “A team of Policemen in collaboration with a vigilante group chased after the hoodlums, engaged them into a fierce gun duel, killed one of the bandits, and recovered one AK- 47 rifle.

The scene was immediately scanned by the gallant officers who successfully recovered 12 cows and 11 sheep, rustled by the bandits.”