Men of the Nigerian police Force CID, SWAT have arrested five more suspects in connection with the murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunri, daughter of Afenifere leader, the Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Mrs. Funke Olakunri was killed in July 2019 by suspected kidnappers along the Ore -Lagos highway .

The five suspects are ; Lawal Mazaje, 40, from Felele, Kogi State; Adamu Adamu, 50, from Jada in Adamawa State; Mohammed Usman, 26, from Illela, Sokoto State and Auwal Abubakar, 25, from Shinkafi , Zamfara State.

The police had earlier arrested four suspects in connection with the murder case.

The four suspects were arraigned on three count charge of conspiracy to kill, murder and kidnapping.

At the resumption of hearing in the murder case at an Akure High Court presided over by Justice Bode Adegbehingbe, the lead counsel, Grace Olowoporoku told the court that five more suspects had been arrested in connection with the case.

Their trial had been on since August last year, however with the additional five suspects arrested, this brought the total number of the suspects to nine.

The Investigative Police Officer hinted that the five suspects were arrested following the continuous mentioning of their names during investigation.

The trial judge, Justice Bode Adegbehingbe adjourned the case till April 27, 29, 30 and May 5, 2021 for continuation of hearing.