Chidinma Oduma Pascaline, a serving female youth corps member who allegedly killed a man suspected to be her boyfriend, has been arrested by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, confirmed the arrest while speaking with Correspondents on Monday.

Mr Macdon added that the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered a discreet investigation into the matter.

“The lady has been arrested by the police and she is already in our custody. The Police Commissioner has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter and as soon as the investigation is over the matter will be charged to court,” Macdon said

The Public Relations Officer explained further that the Command received a distress call from the control room and immediately dispatched some officers to No 219 Abak road where the offense was committed.

He said the police officers were able to rescue the lady who was at the verge of being lynched by an angry mob