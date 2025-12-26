The Ogun State Police Command has arrested eight suspects for conduct that directly threatens public peace, unlawful assembly, and assault on police officers following a disturbance linked to the activities of the Democratic Republic of the Yoruba group in parts of Sango-Ota. This was disclosed in a...

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested eight suspects for conduct that directly threatens public peace, unlawful assembly, and assault on police officers following a disturbance linked to the activities of the Democratic Republic of the Yoruba group in parts of Sango-Ota.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, made available to the public on Friday.

The statement reads, “On 25th December 2025, Christmas Day, at Temidire Junction and Under-Bridge, Sango-Ota, a group agitating under the aegis of “Democratic Republic of the Yoruba” unlawfully barricaded roads, set bonfires, disrupted the free flow of traffic, and attacked police officers deployed to maintain law and order.

“Upon receiving the report, police operatives swiftly mobilized to the affected locations, successfully dispersed the group, and arrested the following suspects: Adewale Sosanya, ‘M’ aged 48; Opeyemi Oladotun, ‘M’ aged 31; Zara Gabriel, ‘F’ aged 22; Ajoke Gabriel, ‘F’ aged 19; Adewale Adebomojo, ‘F’ aged 48; Yusuf Tanimowo, ‘M’ aged 40; Olurotimi Ademola, ‘M’ aged 52; and Toyin Gabriel, ‘F’ aged 40.”

According to the statement, exhibits recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Dyna vehicle used to convey the suspects, two broadcast speakers, a carton containing flags, shirts bearing inscriptions of their agitation, and banners displaying their messages and manifesto. The statement further revealed that the suspects will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, reassures residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

He warned that the Police will not tolerate any act capable of breaching public peace and emphasises that any assault on police officers will be met with decisive action.

The CP urges the members of the public to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities promptly through the Ogun State Police Command emergency lines: Gateway Shield 0800 000 9111, Emergency Numbers 0906 2837609, 09120141706, 09151027369, and 07084972994.