President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote, on her birthday. According to a Sunday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu described her as a woman whose leadership continues to inspire…...

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote, on her birthday.

According to a Sunday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu described her as a woman whose leadership continues to inspire a new generation of young people, particularly women, in public service.

Coker-Odusote had previously served as the former General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA),

Tinubu said, “ I commend the creativity of Bisoye in building lasting structures and operations and in taking the identity data management system to new levels of access, reliability, and integration into the national development plan.

“Noteworthy is her diligence in compiling and providing reliable identity data, which helps the planning and implementation of government programmes, especially for security and infrastructure.”

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The President added, “As head of NIMC, Bisoye has done well in mobilising staff, heads of other agencies, and new technologies to extend the commission’s reach in identity data capture and processing, with a remarkable impact on rural communities.”

He encourages the NIMC Director-General to keep up the good work and wishes her good health and strength as she celebrates this special occasion.