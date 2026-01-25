Operatives of the Jigawa State Police Command have arrested eight suspects linked to various crimes in the state, including cow rustling, vandalism, armed robbery and recovered a firearm, 27 cows and other exhibits during several intelligence-led operations. In a Sunday statement signed by the State...

Operatives of the Jigawa State Police Command have arrested eight suspects linked to various crimes in the state, including cow rustling, vandalism, armed robbery and recovered a firearm, 27 cows and other exhibits during several intelligence-led operations.

In a Sunday statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Shiisu Lawan Adam, the Command, under the leadership of CP Dahiru Muhammad, recorded the operational successes in its sustained fight against crime across the state.

The statement reads, “On 18/01/2026, at about 0500hrs, operatives of the State Intelligence Department, in collaboration with the Hunters Group, raided Fateka Settlement Camp in Malam Madori LGA. During the operation, one Usman Hassan, ‘m’ age 25 years of the same address, was arrested in possession of one locally made pistol. On investigation, the suspect confessed to having conspired with his gang members and robbed travellers along Hadejia–Nguru Road and in Garin Gabas village, Jigawa State. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the accomplices.”

In a similar operation, “on 22/01/2026, at about 0200hrs, a report from Ringim Division indicated that two suspected hoodlums trespassed into a farmhouse along Ringim/Kano Road, attacked a civilian guard, and rustled twenty-two (22) cows.

“The Divisional Police Officer of Ringim and his patrol team responded promptly, pursued the rustlers, arrested one suspect, and recovered all the rustled cows. The cows have since been handed over to the rightful owner on bond.

“The suspect was identified as Shu’aibu Maiyare ‘m, age 30 years of Majiyawar Kirdau settlement camp, Ringim LGA. Efforts are being intensified to arrest the remaining suspect.”

In another intelligence-led operation, “Acting on a tip-off, operatives of the State Intelligence Department have successfully arrested the following suspects: Ya’u Shuaibu ‘m’ age 22yrs of Daurawa village, Taura LGA, Inusa Abdu ‘m’ age 22yrs of Gunka village, Jahun LGA, Isiya Zubairu ‘m’ age 22yrs of Gunka village, Jahun LGA.

“During the investigation, the suspects revealed that, on 05/01/2026 at about 2000 hrs, they conspired with two other suspects, both at large, stormed one settlement in Dajin Gunka, and rustled five (5) cows. Furthermore, the suspects state that they conveyed the stolen cows in two motor vehicles and disposed of them. Efforts are in top speed to arrest the fleeing suspects.”

Also on, “20/01/2026, at about 1600hrs, a patrol team from Sara Division, while on routine patrol, arrested one Hassan Isah, m’ age 42 years of Kafin Fulani Village, in possession of suspected stolen electrical installations. When the search was conducted, the following exhibits were recovered: one complete armoured transformer cable, 12 pieces of slime cores, two pieces of pot insulators, and four pieces of slime clamps.

“Investigation led to the arrest of Adda’u Shehu ‘m’ age 35yrs and Kabiru Garba ‘m’ age 27yrs, both of Kofar Fada Quarters, Birnin Kudu LGA. Suspects were transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.”

In another operation on, “24/01/2026, at about 1030hrs, a surveillance team attached to Kazaure Division intercepted a black Peugeot 206, with registration number. No. AP 628 ABJ, driven by one Mustapha Abdulkadir, ‘m’ age 32 years of Dan Dashe village, Kano State, alongside two (2) other persons.

“When stopped for questioning, the two passengers escaped, while the driver was arrested. But when a search was conducted, three nylon sacks containing vandalised high-tension cable wires, one hydro pump generator, and one small bag containing assorted metal tools were recovered.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were allegedly vandalising and stealing the above-mentioned exhibits along Kazaure–Yankwashi Road. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.”

The spokesperson stated that an investigation into all the cases is ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department, revealing that upon completion, all suspects will be arraigned in court to face the full wrath of the law.

The command reiterates its commitment to maintaining peace and safety across the state and calls on members of the public to continue to support the police with timely and useful information.

The Command assures citizens that all reports will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.