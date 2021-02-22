The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday 21/2/21 at about 2251pm arrested one Johnson Godday,m, in the Nigerian Army Uniform, for attacking and robbing some commuters in Ogudu Area of Lagos State.

According to a press statement signed by the State public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, One Onyebuchi Nwanga ‘m’ of No. 24, Bayo Oshinowo Street, Ogudu, Lagos reported that at about 2215pm of Sunday 21st February, 2021, while alighting from a tricycle with his friends at Emmanuel street junction, they suddenly noticed two men, on motorcycle, in military uniform, who attacked them and snatched his Infinix smart 5 phone.

He further stated that when they raised an alarm, the policemen attached to Ogudu Division on duty around the scene came to their rescue and arrested the suspect in Army uniform while the other, also in the Nigerian Army uniform, escaped with the motorcyclist.The snatched phone was immediately recovered from the suspect.

In the course of police investigation, Johnson Godday, from Edo State, confessed that he was attached to NA 149 Batallion, Ojo, Lagos before he was dismissed from the Nigerian Army.

In another development, a pickpocket who was arrested by the men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), has disclosed that he has stolen over 240 mobile phones from Lagos commuters.

The pickpocket, Ayomide Sikiru, 27, a resident of Akala, Mushin, was arrested around 10:00 p.m. after he successfully picked a Tecno Camon 12 from the hand bag of an elderly woman when she was trying to board a commercial bus to Ojodu-Berger, Lagos.

The suspect, after stealing the phone, tried to alight from the bus but was restrained by a passenger who challenged him to return the phone he stole. He denied stealing any phone until RRS officers stationed at Iyana Oworo searched and recovered the phone along with an iphone 7 and another mobile phone from his bag. The owners of the phones had been contacted immediately.

Sikiru disclosed that he has been in the business of pickpocketing for a year and two months after learning the illegal “business” in 15 days from one Sakiru. He also confessed that he operates only on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The RRS operatives in compliance with the order of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu on enforcement of the curfew and COVID-19 protocols, have impounded nine (9) vehicles in Agege.

The nine vehicles were impounded by the Commander, Rapid Response squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who was also in Agege at early hours of Friday 19th February, 2021, to engage community stakeholders on the security situation in Agege area.

The impounded vehicles included six (6) danfo, a Toyota Hilux, Honda Accord and Ford pickup.

Their registration numbers are: GGE 240 XZ, SMK 696 YA, AAA 869 YD, LSD 322 GE, KTU 466 FH, JJJ 877 YC, AAA 773 XH, EPE 241 XZ and an unregistered Volkswagen transporter.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the cases to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation, while the owners of the impounded vehicles be immediately charged to the mobile courts at Taskforce office Oshodi. CP Hakeem Odumosu however vowed to remain resolute in fighting against crimes and criminality in the state.