Police have arrested 82 year old Theophilus Okere, a retired Director General of Imo State Broadcasting Corporation for allegedly killing his wife, Beatrice Okere in Imerienwe community in the Ngor- Okpala Local Government Area of Imo state.

Confirming the incident, public relations officer, Imo state police command, Orlando Ikeokwu said that preliminary investigations revealed that after killing his wife, the 82-year old ran away until he was arrested by the officers of the command after a tip off.

According to reports Mrs Beatrice Okere who was in her seventies was taken to an undisclosed hospital by indigenes of the community after the incident but gave up the ghost in the hospital due to loss of blood

But the Imo state Commissioner of Police Isaac Akinmoyede said investigation is ongoing to ascertain the reason the man committed the crime adding that the culprit will be charged to court soon.