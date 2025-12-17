The Federal Capital Territory Police Command have reportedly arrested 61 suspects during coordinated raids on black spots and criminal hideouts across Abuja. According to Zagazola Makama, a reputable security expert, a source disclosed that the operation was carried out by personnel from Karmo, Apo,...

According to Zagazola Makama, a reputable security expert, a source disclosed that the operation was carried out by personnel from Karmo, Apo, Wuse, Central Police Station (CPS), Kurudu, Jikwoyi, Katampe, Kubwa, Maitama, Mpape, Gwagwalada, Mabushi and Utako divisions.

The source further disclosed that the raids were carried out at about 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 15 by operatives from several divisions within the FCT.

“The operatives conducted raids on identified criminal hotspots and uncompleted buildings within their respective Areas of Responsibility (AORs), leading to the arrest of 61 suspects,” the source said.

The source added that quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, as well as other illicit drugs, were recovered during the operation.

All the suspects are currently in custody at their respective divisions, undergoing screening and investigation.

Police sources said that suspects found culpable would be charged in court, adding that the command would continue to sustain proactive operations to rid the FCT of criminal elements and ensure public safety.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, had yet to confirm the development as of the time of filing this report, despite several text messages sent to her.