Police arrest 6 Suspected Cultists in Ekiti State

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested six people in connection with cult-related activities in the Oye Council Area.

The suspects who are said to be members of “De Norsemen”, were arrested around 8.30am on Tuesday while holding a meeting in a hideout in the university town.

While Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson for Ekiti Police Command, Sunday Abutu said, “The command received credible information on the activities of the cult and acted on the tip by deploying operatives of the Rapid Response Squad to the scene.”

The suspects were identified as Paul, Wisdom, David, Kester, Raymond and Daniel.

According to the Police Spokesperson, the suspects who claim to be students of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti have confessed to be Indian hemp smokers.

Items recovered include two cutlasses, one hammer, two cups of loud hemp, three wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, and charms.

Mr Abutu advised parents to emphasize to their children and wards the dangers of cultism and other criminal activities while maintaining that the suspects will be prosecuted on completion of ongoing investigation into their activities.

