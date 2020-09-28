The Ogun State Police Command on Monday says four persons have been arrested for unlawfully been in possession of a human skull.

The suspects, Muyideen Tolubi, Niyi Folorunso, Sonubi Taiwo, and Remilekun Folorunso were arrested on Thursday, September 24, following information received by the police in Odogbolu division that some people were digging a grave with the aim of removing already buried corpse who was not in any way related to them.

A statement from the command said upon the report, the DPO Odogbolu division, Afolabi Yusuf led his detectives to the scene but the suspects had already removed the head of the corpse and left.

However, an intelligence-based investigation led to the arrest of the couple, Niyi and Remilekun Folorunso as well as Muyideen Tolubi.

Upon the interrogation, the three of them confessed to having dug the grave and removed the head of the corpse.

The detectives led them to Ikenne where the fourth suspect who asked them to bring the head for the ritual purpose was apprehended.

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution