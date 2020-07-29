Police Operatives attached to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested thirty-five (35) suspects across the country for their involvement in series of kidnapping, armed robbery, and other heinous crimes.

Notable among the arrests is an alleged pastor, founder and General Overseer of New Life Ministry, Lukosi, in Shagamu Area of Ogun State, Adetokumbo Adenopo and three other members of his criminal gang.

According to the police, a kidnap victim was rescued

“The pastor told the Police operatives that he embarked on the crime for the expansion of his church and charity works.

“The victim, an employee of a logistic company was kidnapped on 17th July, 2020 while on official duty to deliver goods in Shagamu, Ogun State.

“The victim was kept in an underground cabin inside the Pastor’s church building in Ogijo town, Ogun State by his abductors who demanded the payment of twenty million naira ransom as condition for his release.

“He was subsequently rescued unhurt nine days after and reunited with his family by the Police.

“Similarly, the Police also arrested one Udodiri Bright aka Ability, a native of Osuachara Village, Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo state and three others

“They were arrested on the 5th of July, 2020 for the abduction and killing of a Nigerian US Soldier, Chuks Okebata who came into Nigeria for holidays in his home town, Okigwe, Imo State in 2017.

“The suspects who are one of the foremost kidnapping groups terrorizing the South Eastern part of the country were arrested 31 months after, following intensive manhunt by the Police team.

“The Police team also arrested a 9-man trans-boundary armed robbery and car snatching syndicate led by one Yakubu Hayatu, 30years from Borno State.

“Investigations reveal that the syndicate has snatched over thirty exotic cars at gun point and killed two Policemen.

“They use anti-tracker devices to evade arrest and deliver the vehicles to one Alhaji Garba in Maradi, Niger Republic”.