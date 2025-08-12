The police in Ondo state have arrested three suspects for allegedly kidnapping a staff of the State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, AAUA, Omoniyi Eleyinmi....

The suspects, it was gathered were rounded up by police detectives while sharing the N7 million ransom paid by the victim’s family members and members of the alumni of the institution.

This was made possible after the police tracked one of the telephones used by the suspects to negotiate the ransom.

According to a police source, the suspects were arrested in the forest around Ago Panu, a village between Oba Akoko and Owo in the state.

The university worker was abducted by gunmen at his residence along Akungba-Supare Akoko road last week.

His wife narrowly escaped being killed during a shootout by the husband’s abductors who laid siege to his residence.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Ayanlade Olayinka confirmed the arrest

He said “I can confirm to you that our operatives arrested three suspected kidnappers in connection with the kidnapping