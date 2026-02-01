Zamfara State Police Command has arrested twenty-one suspects linked to several illegal mining activities during a targeted operation at Boko Village, Zurmi Local Government Area, and Kaya Village, Maradun Local Government Area, where illegal mining activities had been persistently reported. In a Su...

Zamfara State Police Command has arrested twenty-one suspects linked to several illegal mining activities during a targeted operation at Boko Village, Zurmi Local Government Area, and Kaya Village, Maradun Local Government Area, where illegal mining activities had been persistently reported.

In a Sunday statement signed by DSP Yazid Abubakar, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the raid was conducted in a joint operation with personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development.

The statement reads, “On 31st January, 2026, at about 1400 hours, a joint operation comprising officers of the Anti-Illegal Mining Unit, Tactical Unit, and Bomb Disposal Unit of the Zamfara State Police Command, in collaboration with personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, Area Office Gusau, was conducted to dislodge groups of illegal miners.

“The operation targeted locations at Boko Village, Zurmi Local Government Area, and Kaya Village, Maradun Local Government Area, where illegal mining activities had been persistently reported.”

The statement added, “The raid was successfully executed, leading to the arrest of twenty-one (21) suspected illegal miners.

“The suspects are currently under investigation at the Taskforce on Illegal Mining Unit. Further developments will be communicated in due course.”