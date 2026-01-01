The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested 17 suspects, including notorious armed robbers, drug dealers and vandals, in a series of coordinated operations across the state, recovering firearms, narcotics and several stolen items. This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Command’s Publ...

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested 17 suspects, including notorious armed robbers, drug dealers and vandals, in a series of coordinated operations across the state, recovering firearms, narcotics and several stolen items.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Shiisu Lawan Adam, made available to the press on Thursday.

The statement partly reads, “The Jigawa State Police Command, under the leadership of CP Dahiru Muhammad, psc, fdc, has recorded notable operational successes in its continuous effort to combat crime and ensure the safety of lives and property across the state.

“Robbery in Dutse LGA: On 22nd December, 2025, at about 1650hrs, a 33-year-old complainant from Yankaba Quarters, Kano State, reported being lured to Dutse LGA under the guise of a foreign currency exchange by suspected fraudsters. “The complainant was attacked and robbed of two hundred thousand naira (₦200,000) at Gamji village, Sundumina district area. Following intelligence-led investigations, two suspects, Haruna Sale ‘m’, age 30 years, and Usman Damina Baushe ‘m’, both of Waza village, Birnin Kudu LGA, were arrested. “One Bajaj motorcycle, the sum of one hundred and forty-three thousand, two hundred and fifty naira (₦143,250), two mobile phones, two machetes, two knives, a black turban, and some charms were recovered from the suspects. The complainant positively identified the suspects. The case is under investigation.”

The statement added, “Armed Robbery in M/Madori LGA: On 22nd December, 2025, at about 1800hrs, a report was received at Malam Madori Division that Hassan Garba ‘m’ age 25yrs, and Muhd Umar ‘m’ age 25yrs, both of Malam Madori Town, were attacked and robbed while on their way to Kurusko village, Malam Madori LGA, by armed robbery suspects.

“The victims were stabbed with knives, inflicting various degrees of injuries, and robbed of thirty-one thousand five hundred naira (₦31,500) and one Itel keypad mobile phone. Following a tip-off, one suspect, Usaini Abdullahi ‘m ‘, was arrested. “On investigation, the suspect confessed to having conspired with four of his gang members and committed the crime. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.”

The statement further revealed, “Vandalism and Theft in M/Madori LGA: On 24th December, 2025, at about 0800hrs, the Command received credible information from a reliable source that unknown persons were sighted vandalising a transformer at Mai Rakumi Village, Malam Madori LGA. “Operatives attached to Madori Division swiftly responded and arrested Ayuba Idris, m’ age 30yrs, and Ibrahim Muhammad, m’ age 30yrs, both of Makara Huta Quarters, Hadejia LGA. A reasonable quantity of copper wires from the vandalised transformer was recovered in their possession. The suspects were transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (Dutse) for diligent investigation and prosecution.”

The statement further disclosed that, “On 24th December, 2025, at about 0530hrs, a distress call was received from Kiramisau village, Kirikasamma LGA, that unknown hoodlums attacked and robbed one Yusuf Usman ‘m’ and his friend, Liman Muh’d ‘m’, while coming back from Hadejia to their village on a red Bajaj Boxer motorcycle without a registration number, two Android phones, and the sum of thirty thousand naira (₦30,000) and fled to the bush. “The victims were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment, where Liman Muh’d was treated and discharged, while Yusuf Usman was certified dead by a medical doctor on call. The team of policemen combed the bush and successfully arrested the following suspects and the motorcycle: Abdullahi Mohd Bulama ‘m’ age 32yrs, Yusuf Ahmed ‘m’ age 35yrs, and Mamman Manu Garwa ‘m’ age 19yrs. Suspects were transferred to SCID Dutse for discreet investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, all will be arraigned in court for prosecution.”

The statement also disclosed that the operatives attached to Kaugama, Gumel, Sara, and Hadejia ‘B’ Divisions carried out raids in black spots and criminal hideouts, stating that during the raids, “Murtala Bature ‘m’ age 28yrs of Kaugama Township, and Musa Yakubu ‘m’ of Dawa village, Guri LGA, alongside other suspects, were arrested.” The exhibits recovered during the operation include a locally made rifle loaded with 4 pieces of cartridges, 5 blocks & 8 wraps of Cannabis, 196 Exol tablets, 50 Tramadol capsules, 32 D5 tablets, 26 Diazepam tablets, 12 Rubber solutions, 1 liter and some quantity Suck and die, one knife and N3,000. The suspects will be arraigned in court for prosecution.

“Animal rustling in Birniwa LGA: On 29th December, 2025, at about 1900hrs, information from reliable sources revealed that a gang of criminal elements was sighted trying to perpetrate their nefarious acts. “The patrol team swiftly responded to the scene of the crime. On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums fled the scene and abandoned two red Kasea motorcycles without registration numbers. “The exhibits are under police custody, while efforts are being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice,” the statement concluded.