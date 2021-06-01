Police in Zamfara have arrested fifteen Hoodlums in connection to Monday’s protest by youths in Kaura Namoda local government area of the state.

Among the suspects are two adults who were arrested during the protest that almost turned bloody as vehicles and other properties were destroyed by the protesters

The protest has also grounded economic activities in the area as Monday’s is usually the Kaura Namoda market day

Items recovered from the suspects include six motorcycles, four Locally Made Guns using motorcycle plug as bullet, one machetes, sticks and assorted charms

The Commissioner of Police Zamfara state Command Hussaini Rabiu warn against unlawful gathering and any move capable of destabilising the peace enjoyed in the state

He adds that the police under his watch will continue to be professional in the discharge of its constitutional roles in ensuring Zamfara becomes a more safer place for all

The Zamfara State Police Command also denied stories making the round that two police officers were killed by the youths during the protest.

Normalcy has since been restored in the affected towns and no casualty was recorded in the part of the police and the protesters.