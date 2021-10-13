Breaking News

Police Arraign Suspects in murder of Road Safety personnel in Lafia

Police arraign suspects in murder of road safety personnel in Lafia Federal High Court

The Nigeria Police has arraigned twelve suspects allegedly responsible for the killing of personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The suspects were arraigned at the Federal High Court in Lafia, on three count charges bordering on terrorism, murder and conspiracy.

Twenty-six Officials of the corps were embarking on a journey to Enugu in September 2020, when their vehicle was attacked by hoodlums in Nasarawa state.

This led to the death of two officers and abduction of twenty-four officers who afterward regained freedom.

Justice Nehizena Afolabi adjourned the case to November sixteen, seventeen and eighteen after the Police presented two witnesses.

SOT(Jacob Audu,OC Legal,Nasarawa State Police Command)

