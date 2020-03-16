The Nigerian Police Force on Monday arraigned kidnap suspect, Bala Hamisu also known as Wadume, and 18 others for terrorism, murder, kidnapping and possession of illegal arms

Wadume is being arraigned before Justice Binta Nyanko at the Federal High Court Abuja

The police had filed a 16-count charge of terrorism, murder, kidnapping and possession of illegal arms against the defendant.

Justice Binta Nyako has directed the chief of army staff and chief of defense staff to produce before the court, the second to eleventh defendants in the case, who are army officers alleged to have aided the escape of Hamisu Bala.

Prosecuting counsel Simon Lough informed the court that the Nigerian police had written several letters to the Chief of Defense Staff for the release of the suspected officers but had received no response.

Counsel to the defendants asked the court for a date to enable them argue their bail application.

The defendants could not take their plea today as a result of the non appearance of the other defendants

The court adjourned to 30th march 2020.