The Lagos State Police Command will today arraign actress, Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Bello for hosting a party in violation of the lockdown order in the State.

Actress Akindele-Bello was arrested on Sunday in violation of the lockdown order in the State.

According to the Lagos police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, she is now at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.

Her husband, popularly called JJC Skillz and musician, Naira marley who both seen in the trending video of the gathering, must report to the State CID by Monday or risk being declared wanted.

The actress held a party at her home in Lagos, on Saturday in honour of her husband, who turned 43 years old, with persons exceeding twenty in number attending.

The video which was uploaded on the internet, sparked outrage from Nigerians at Funke popularly called Jenifa, who has appeared in adverts calling on Nigerians to observe social distancing and hygiene.