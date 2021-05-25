President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Plant Variety Protection Bill 2021 into law.

The bill, now an Act, seeks to create a window for the protection of plant varieties in Nigeria.

Sponsor of the bill, Munir Dan-Agundi, says the law will provide recognition and proper remuneration for breeders who develop varieties of plants.

He says the law will introduce the long awaited game changing tool for agricultural research to create meaningful impact in the nation’s agricultural industry.