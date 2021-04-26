President Muhammafu Buhati has condoled with the Sultan of Sokoto. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar over the demise of his brother, Buhari Abubakar III (Chiroman Sokoto)and the daughter of Premier of Northern Nigeria Sir Ahmadu Bello, Aisha Dan Baba.

Buhari Abubakar III and Aisha Dan Baba died last week an Buhati Abubakar III has since been buried according to Islamic rite while the remain of Aisha Dan Baba is still be expected from Dubai.

The President is represented by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari whole led other federal government delegation on the condolence visit.

Advertisement

Professor Gambari prayed for the reposed of their souls, and urged the vast family they left behind to take solace in Almighty Allah.

The delegation also visited the palace of Magajin Garin Sokoto, Hassan Ahmad Dan Baba where they also condole him and extend President Buhari condolence message to the bereaved family.

Also on the delegation are Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika and that of Police affairs, Muhammadu Maigati Dingyadi,l, Water Resources Minister, Suleiman Adamu.