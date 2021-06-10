Prime Minister of the Central African Republic Firmin Ngrebada, has resigned.

He made the announcement in a statement on Thursday.

“I have just handed over to His Excellency the President of the Republic His Excellency Pr Faustin Archange Touadera my resignation and that of the government,” he stated on Thursday.

While the reason for his resignation remains unknown, a UN assessment indicates that the country is in the midst of a catastrophic humanitarian crisis that has resulted in the deaths of many people.

According to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission In the Central African Republic (MINUSCA),” during the period from 1st to 7 June 2021, the minusca documented 23 incidents of abuse and violations of human rights and international humanitarian law affecting at least 90 victims.”

The country experienced a civil conflict in 2013 and many places within it are under the control of rebels.

France 24 reports that Ngrebada’s resignation will be confirmed or rejected by the president Touadera.