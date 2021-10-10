Breaking News

Plateau LG poll: APC wins all seventeen LGAs

Plateau LG poll: APC wins all seventeen LGAs

The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission has declared the All Progressives Congress winner of the Local Government Election held in the State on Saturday, 9th of October.

Plateau LG poll: APC wins all seventeen LGAs 

 Plateau LG poll: APC wins all seventeen LGAs

Announcing the results in Jos on Sunday, the chairman of the Commission, Fabian Ntung, said that the candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress won all the chairmanship seats in the 17 council areas.

He also said that the APC candidates won all the councillorship seats across the 325 wards in the state.

Seven parties participated in the election, but the main opposition, People’s Democratic Party was excluded from participating in the polls.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Meningitis outbreak : FG confirms 745 people dead

TVCN
Apr 20, 2017

The Nigerian Government says 745 persons have died and there have been 8,000 suspected cases in the…

Igbonla abductions : Police arrest three suspects

TVCN
Jun 1, 2017

The Special Intelligence Response Team of Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police says it has arrested…

egypt_army_TVCNews

Five militants, two soldiers, killed in Egypt’s North Sinai

TVCN
Sep 13, 2017

Five militants and two soldiers were killed on Wednesday in clashes that followed a failed attack on…

Derby grant Chelsea permission to approach Lampard

TVCN
Jun 26, 2019

  Chelsea have been given permission to speak to Derby boss Frank Lampard (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan warns Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle.

PDP Cautions Governor Matawalle, Others against defection to APC

28 Jun 2021 9.20 pm

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says…

Continue reading

APC may lose Delta Assembly by-election – Chieftain

06 Apr 2017 12.08 am

A candidate of the ruling APC in the Delta…

Continue reading

President Buhari’s remarks at Ekiti APC mega rally

11 Jul 2018 12.42 pm

I am happy to be here in Ekiti State, and…

Continue reading