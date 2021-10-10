 Plateau LG poll: APC wins all seventeen LGAs

The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission has declared the All Progressives Congress winner of the Local Government Election held in the State on Saturday, 9th of October.

Announcing the results in Jos on Sunday, the chairman of the Commission, Fabian Ntung, said that the candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress won all the chairmanship seats in the 17 council areas.

He also said that the APC candidates won all the councillorship seats across the 325 wards in the state.

Seven parties participated in the election, but the main opposition, People’s Democratic Party was excluded from participating in the polls.