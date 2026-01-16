Abdullahi Abubakar, the Muslim cleric celebrated nationally and internationally for sheltering Christians during the 2018 Plateau attacks, has passed away at the age of 92. Abubakar, the chief imam of Nghar village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, became a hero when he opened his mosque and hom...

Abdullahi Abubakar, the Muslim cleric celebrated nationally and internationally for sheltering Christians during the 2018 Plateau attacks, has passed away at the age of 92.

Abubakar, the chief imam of Nghar village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, became a hero when he opened his mosque and home to hundreds fleeing violence by armed attackers.

On June 23, 2018, as bandits attacked communities across Barkin Ladi, Abubakar hid at least 300 Christians in his mosque, refusing to hand them over to those seeking to harm them.

His courageous actions saved countless lives until calm was restored.

His selfless bravery earned him widespread recognition. He was nominated for the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) by the federal government and received a handshake from the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

In 2019, the United States awarded him the International Religious Freedom Award, with the US Department of State praising his courage in risking his life to save others.

In interviews after the attacks, Abubakar said his actions were guided by compassion and a commitment to humanity, emphasising that saving lives transcended religious differences.

His death is mourned as the loss of a figure who symbolised interfaith solidarity in a region long affected by communal violence.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State described Abubakar as a beacon of peace, unity, and selfless leadership.

In a condolence message, the governor highlighted the cleric’s dedication to interfaith harmony and protection of the vulnerable, which earned him national and international acclaim.

Mutfwang noted that Abubakar’s passing leaves a significant void in Barkin Ladi LGA, urging residents to continue upholding the values of compassion, forgiveness, and unity that he exemplified.

“On behalf of his family, the government, and the people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang extended his deepest condolences to the family and all those mourning the loss, praying that Almighty God grants them comfort and strength to bear the painful loss,” the statement reads.