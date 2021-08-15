The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, has directed the immediate deployment of a Police Intervention Team to Plateau State to conduct on-the-spot assessments and guarantee increased, coordinated response to protect the community and boost public confidence in the impacted area(s) of the State. The deployment comes in the aftermath of a horrific attack on innocent civilians in Rukuba Community, Jos North Local Government Area, Plateau State, on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

DIG Sanusi N. Lemu, mni, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, who is also the coordinating DIG for the North-Central geopolitical zone, leads the Police Intervention Team.

Personnel from Police Tactical Units such as the Police Mobile Force (PMF), the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), and Police Special Forces, among others, have been deployed to protect communities, prevent additional assaults, and bring offenders to justice.

Investigators and undercover operatives from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) and the Force Intelligence Bureau have also been deployed (FIB).

In the ongoing investigations and rescue efforts, the operatives are expected to give further investigative, intelligence, and forensic support to the Plateau State Police Command.

While condemning the tragedy, the IGP called for calm and informed victims and their and relatives of the attack that the police are working with the military, other security forces, and the State Government to bring the culprits to justice.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the IGP reported that twenty (20) individuals were apprehended in connection with the incident, and thirty-three (33) victims were rescued.

The IGP urged inhabitants in the affected area(s) to assist security personnel assigned to the hotspot by providing important information that would lead to the arrest of other perpetrators of the crime and the prevention of further attacks.