The members of the Plateau State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have met with the National Chairman of the party, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda in Jos the state capital, for strategic engagement towards aligning the state leadership with the central government.

During the engagement, the stakeholders pledged that the North Central zone is committed to delivering overwhelming support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in future elections.

The APC National Chairman, Professor Yilwatda, told newsmen that the party is confident of solid backing from Plateau and the entire North Central region.

He also revealed that the party has fixed January 2026 to officially receive Governor Caleb Mutfwang into the APC, describing it as a move that will further unite and strengthen political harmony in the State.

Beyond welcoming the Governor, the stakeholders’ engagement was also to re-strategise ahead of the 2027 general election, build confidence among members and ensure that the party structure remains inclusive and people focused.