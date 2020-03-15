Three persons have been killed and about fifty persons are receiving treatment at the Navy Town hospital after an explosion rocked Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin local government area of Lagos state.

For more than seven hours now rescue officials are still battling to put out the fire as residents try to salvage what is left of their belongings.

Details of the cause are sketchy, but there are reports that a tanker was trying to offload some goods when the explosion occurred, affecting a gas station.

This led to the destruction of several buildings, as fire still rages in others, including a catholic school, with its impact felt as far as fifteen kilometres away.

The police have deployed 50 officers to ensure residents are safe until the fire is completely put out.