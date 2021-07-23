The Independent National Electoral Commission says physical registration aspect of the continuous voters registration exercise will now commence on the 26th of July, 2021 in Osun State.

A statement signed by the Osun State Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Olusegun Agbaje says arrangements have been concluded to deploy INEC voter enrollment devices to all the thirty local Governments that make up the State.

The physical registration exercise will also be carried out at the State Office of the Commission in Osogbo.

According to the statement, the physical registration will hold between 9 o clock in the morning and 3 I clock in the afternoon between Monday and Friday every week excluding holidays.

It says the continuous voters registration exercise will be in place till may next year to enable the Commission print the voters cards and bring them back to Osun for distribution before next year’s Governorship election slated for the 16th of July.

The statement enjoins eligible citizens who are yet to register to take advantage of the on-line and the physical registration to enable them perform their civic right during elections.