Governor of Cross River state, Professor Ben Ayade’s dream of becoming one of the progressives’ governor came to reality on Thursday after he was received by the party’s national caretaker chairman, Mai Mala Buni.

Ben Ayade, a professor of Environmental Biology, is a second term governor in the South-South region of the country and close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was a member of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC.

His emergence as the governor of Cross River state in 2015, Professor Ayade has not hidden his unalloyed support for President Buhari despite political differences.

He has constantly and openly defended President Buhari’s policies even at the displeasure of his political party, PDP.

His Education

Benedict Ayade received his primary education at St. Stephens Primary School, Obudu, and proceeded to Government Secondary School, Obudu, Nigeria, for his secondary education.

Ayade earned his B.Sc. (Honours) from the University of Ibadan in Ibadan, Nigeria (1984–1988). He then proceeded to obtain his M.Sc. in microbiology (1989–1990) and subsequently his Ph.D in environmental microbiology from the same University of Ibadan (1990–1994), winning the Best Doctoral Dissertation Award in Environmental Microbiology.

Ayade also has an MBA (2000–2002) from Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma, Edo State. Ayade is a lawyer with a LLB law degree (2006–2010) from Delta State University, Abraka.

Ayade went on to work as a lecturer at Delta State University, Abraka, where he was subsequently appointed professor.