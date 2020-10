A 40fit containerized Truck loaded with fabric had a brake failure while moving inward Berger and collided with a tanker loaded with 33000 liters of PMS thereby resulting in fire outbreak.

The Lagos State Emergency Mangement Agency said no casualty was recorded but the fire affected the 40ft containerized truck and high tension wire. A stationary truck with registration number KBG 91 XA containing PMS which wasn’t involved in the collision was equally affected by the fire. .

