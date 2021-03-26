The 24 players and officials of the Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived in Porto Novo, Benin Republic after a boat cruise from Five Cowries Terminal in Lagos.

The team will be playing the Squirrel of Benin on Saturday in one of their last leg African Cup of the Nations’ game.

A statement from the team’s twitter page disclosed that the players and staff took the mandatory COVID-19 tests upon arrival.

The team has also lodged at the Golden Tulip Le Diplomat Hotel in Cotonou.

“We have arrived in Porto Novo. We also had our mandatory Covid test done at the point of entry. We’ve settled in and lodged at the Golden Tulip Le Diplomat Hotel in Cotonou.” the tweet read.

The Super Eagles face Squirrels of Benin Republic on Saturday and a victory will confirm their place in next year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

They are to return to Lagos and play Lesotho on Tuesday.