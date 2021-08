President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday attended the solemnisation of the marriage contract between his son, Yusuf and Zahra, daughter of Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero in Bichi, Kano State.

Also in attendance are Former President Goodluck Jonathan., former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou.