A Senate delegation on Friday paid a condolence visit to number 12, Jimi Bewon Street, Ogudu GRA, the residence of the late lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Adebayo Sikiru Osinowo.

Senator Osinowo died on 15th of June as a result of complications from Covid 19.

The delegation was led by senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi.

Senator Abdullahi admonished Osinowo’s family to preserve the legacy of the late Senator who served the nation with sincerity of heart

Until his death he served as the chairman committee on industries.